Newly built home with 3.6 acres of land in South Kingstown sells for $1.5M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A newly built 3,200-square-foot home and 3.6 acres of land in the Broad Hill neighborhood recently sold for $1.5 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the transaction.

The 54 Red Oak Way home contains four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The home, constructed in 2024, features a kitchen with a large center island with an overhang for seating, the real estate firm said. The kitchen also comes with a wine refrigerator.

There is hardwood flooring throughout most of the home, along with a vaulted ceiling in the living room, which contains a stone fireplace, according to Residential Properties. The living room features doors leading out to a massive rear deck, the firm said.

Two of the four bedrooms are on the first floor, including the primary suite with tile flooring.

The home comes with a three-car garage. The property also comes with a whole-house generator.

The property was most recently valued by South Kingstown assessors in 2024 as being worth $858,200, with $285,300 of that attributed to the 3.6 acres of land, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller was represented by Justin Gallant, of J.E. Group Properties. The buyer was represented by Mary Ann Lisi, a sales associate for Residential Properties based at the firm’s South County office.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the home was sold by NKC Investments LLC, a limited liability company based in North Kingstown. The property was purchased by Cersosimo Construction LLC, based in Warwick, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.