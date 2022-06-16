Newly constructed home on East Side of Providence sells for $1.7M

PROVIDENCE – A newly constructed home in Providence recently sold for nearly $1.7 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both parties in the transaction.

The three-story colonial at 347 Slater Ave. was built this year and was quickly bought once it was put on the market, as one of 32 single-family home sales in Providence that has exceeded $1 million so far in 2022, Residential Properties said in a recent announcement of the deal.

The 4,600-square-foot custom home was constructed by Greenwich Bay Homes LLC and was designed by Architect J.P. Couture.

The East Side home, built on a 5,000-square-foot lot, contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The property was last valued by Providence assessors in fiscal 2022 as being worth $1.07 million, according to the city database. The prior year, before the home was built there, the undeveloped 347 Slater Ave. property was valued at $235,000, according to the database.

The property was sold by Greenwich Bay Homes LLC to Prudence Carter, who has a 65% interest in the property, and Yvonne Kettels, who owns the rest, according to a copy of the warranty deed documenting the sale, which is a public record.

