Newport boat show canceled due to limits on crowd size

NEWPORT – The Newport International Boat Show, which was scheduled for Sept. 17-20, is the latest annual event to be canceled in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The adjusted and stricter COVID guidance regarding events announced from the state was a strong indicator to us that we cannot move forward with a major event in this environment,” Paul O’Reilly, CEO of the Newport Restaurant Group and owner of the boat show, said Tuesday in a news release.

“There are just too many unknowns at this point and a very high probability that the show will not be allowed to move forward and, even if it was, it would be in a format that would clearly not be valued by our exhibitors and attendees,” he said. “Therefore, we are shifting our focus to the 2021 show” at the Newport Yachting Center.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Monday said there would be a cap of 250 on the number of people at outdoor events, as a precaution. The governor previously said that outdoor events would not have limits on crowd size.

