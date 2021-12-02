Newport colonial sells for $1.5M

NEWPORT – Built in 1720, a colonial-style home at 41 Third St. recently sold for $1.5 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the sellers and buyers in the transaction.

Located in the Historic Point neighborhood, the single-family home includes six bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

The 2,662-square-foot home was sold by John Madden Jr. and Mary Barbara Madden to a Houston couple named Thomas Reiser and Camille Reiser, according to public records kept by the city that document the deed transfer.

The 4,792-square-foot lot includes a fenced-in yard and a brick patio area. The three-story home is located close to Bowen’s Wharf.

The house, which underwent a major renovation in 1992, also includes a fireplace, with hardwood floors and cedar closets throughout.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.