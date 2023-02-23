Newport couple buys historic Mattapoisett property for $2M

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. – A Newport couple recently bought a historic waterfront property on land once owned by John Hancock in southeastern Massachusetts for $2 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home at 122 Mattapoisett Neck Road in Mattapoisett, Mass., was sold in less than a week after it became available, according to the Rhode Island-based real estate firm.

The home, which stands on 13.7 acres of land that abuts the Mattapoisett Land Trust Munn Preserve, was first built in 1910 but was extensively renovated in 2003, according to Mott & Chace.

The 3,000-square-foot waterfront home contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home, which features a shingle-style exterior with white columns, also comes with a round stone chimney, a fireplace, an enclosed sun porch and a newly added deck.

The waterfront compound comes with more than 300 feet of beach frontage, the real estate firm said.

The home and the land that it stands on were most recently valued by Mattapoisett assessors this year as being worth $1.5 million, according to the town’s online property assessment database.

The property was sold by Deborah Smiley and Samuel Ogle, as trustees of the Smiley-Ogle Family Realty Trust, according to a copy of the quitclaim deed, a public record documenting the property sale. The home was purchased by Michael Dupont and Margaret Dupont, of Newport.

Mott & Chace sales associate Kylie McCollough represented the seller in the deal. Paul Costa, a real estate agent with HomeSmart Professionals, represented the buyers, according to Mott & Chace.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.