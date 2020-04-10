Newport estate sells for $8.6M

NEWPORT – The property at 42 Ledge Road, known as Lands End, has sold for $8.6 million, according to Lila Delman Real Estate.

The selling price is the third-highest recorded in the state in 2020.

The home, built in 1880, sits on 5.6 acres and features sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Cliff Walk. It boasts eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms across 10,910 square feet of living space.

The property also has a three-bedroom carriage house over a three-car garage.

The seller, represented by Lila Delman Real Estate, was the Charles Marion Oate Leiter Revocable Trust, according to property records.

The buyer, represented by Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, was not immediately identifiable. The sale was filed Friday morning.

The property was once owned by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton, according to Lila Delman. It was last assessed at $7.4 million.