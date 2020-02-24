Newport estate sells for $9.4M

NEWPORT – An estate overlooking Cliff Walk known as “Plaisance,” at 41 Ledge Road, has been sold for $9,400,000, Lila Delman Real Estate said on Monday.

The transaction logged the highest residential sale price in Newport since November 2017, according to Multiple Listing Service data.

The seller was the Grazyna H. Sadanowicz, according to property records. The buyer was Dirty Water LLC. Lila Delman represented both sides of the transaction.

The home was built in 1926. It was last assessed at $6.3 million.The estate spans 1.2 acres. The 6,549 square-foot home features eight bedrooms, four baths and two half baths.

The home also features geothermal heating, as well as three two-story chimneys.

The property was last purchased in 2014 for $5 million.

The property also has a one-bedroom and one-bathroom living space spanning 1,600 square feet above its garage.