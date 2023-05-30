Newsweek picks Washington Trust as America’s Best Small Bank 2023 in R.I.

WESTERLY – Newsweek magazine recently named The Washington Trust Co. to its America’s Best Small Banks 2023 list for the state of Rhode Island.

It is the second straight year that Washington Trust has received the recognition from Newsweek, which partnered with LendingTree to evaluate 4,800 Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.-insured banks and National Credit Union Administration-insured credit unions.

“We’re honored to receive recognition once again from Newsweek,” said Edward O. “Ned” Handy III, bank chairman and CEO. “This award is a testament to the dedication of our Washington Trust team.”

As a state winner, Washington Trust was recognized by Newsweek for delivering “all the best of banking small: a more personal touch, good customer experience, competitive rates, low fees, and a variety of financial products.”

- Advertisement -