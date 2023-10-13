NICOLE J. BENJAMIN

Nicole J. Benjamin is a litigator who has been recognized for her successes in complex commercial litigation and appellate advocacy. Nicole has tried high-stakes litigation and regularly represents public and private companies in complex cases in federal and state court. She has handled multi-district litigation and class actions and she has defended clients against antitrust, breach of contract, business tort, employment, intellectual property, products liability (including in aviation and drug and medical device cases), public nuisance and toxic tort claims.

In addition to her trial court practice, Nicole maintains an appellate practice in which she has successfully briefed and argued cases in the First and Third Circuits and the Rhode Island Supreme Court.

Nicole is passionate about continually improving the practice of law and serves as the current President of the Rhode Island Bar Association, a member of the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel, a fellow of the Rhode Island Bar Foundation, and a member of the New England Legal Foundation’s Rhode Island Advisory Council.

As a native and lifelong Rhode Islander, Nicole is also deeply invested in the community. She is a Trustee of Roger Williams University and Vice Chair of Roger Williams University School of Law and she recently concluded a three-year term as Chair of the Board of Governors of Leadership Rhode Island.

