Nonprofits must apply for Cox Tech Boost grants by Oct. 21

WEST WARWICK – Wednesday, Oct. 21, is the last day for nonprofits to apply for Tech Boost program grants from Cox Communications.

This is the fourth year that the broadband communications and entertainment company is offering funding to help nonprofits close the technology gap and carry out their work.

Nominations are sought for the distribution of $30,000 to local nonprofits. The money will be used for technology investments to help these organizations serve their missions, according to Cox.

The funding is broken down into three grants of $10,000 each, with nominations sought in Cox Northeast service areas of Rhode Island, Connecticut and Ohio.

The requirement to apply for the grant is that the organizations “reinforce intellectual prosperity and are committed to improving humanity,” according to Cox. The group must demonstrate how it will positively impact one of the following four categories with the grant funding: environment and conservation; health; early childhood education; or empowering families and individuals for success.

Technology tools funded with the grant can include items such as tablets, computers, printers or cameras, Cox said.

“Now, more than ever, technology is playing a fundamental role in keeping us connected to our work, our schooling and our loved ones,” said Jay Allbaugh, senior vice president and region manager, Cox Communications. “For nonprofit organizations, strengthening their missions through technology is of critical importance.”

More information on the Tech Boost program can be found here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.