Nonprofits receive additional $2.4M in grants from COVID-19 Response Fund

PROVIDENCE – An additional $2.4 million in grants were awarded April 3 to 49 local nonprofits by the United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Foundation through the organizations’ COVID-19 Response Fund, the foundation announced Monday.

The grants were issued over the course of two additional rounds April 3 after the March 27 initial round in which 27 nonprofits received $1.2 million in support from the fund. The response fund was established March 17 to help local nonprofit organizations provide basic needs to Rhode Islanders during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. To date, the fund has raised $5.8 million.

Nonprofits received between $10,000 and $75,000 in this latest round of grantmaking, the foundation said, to help nonprofits provide food, housing and health care. In addition, the foundation said funding was awarded for medical supplies to assist care providers.

The organizations that received the funds in the latest rounds are:

Alliance to Mobilize Our Resistance

Amos House

Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center

Blackstone Valley Community Health Care

Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center

Capital Good Fund

CareLink Inc.

Child & Family

Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic

College Visions

Community Action Partnership of Providence

Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island

East Bay Community Action Program

Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center

Family Service of Rhode Island

Genesis Center

Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation

Higher Ground International

Hope Recovery Network Inc.

Hope & Main

James L. Maher Center

John Clark Retirement Center

Latino Public Radio

Learning Community Charter School

Mount Hope Neighborhood Association Inc.

New Beginnings Inc.

Newport Community School

Newport Mental Health

Nonviolence Institute

Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

Olneyville Neighborhood Association

Operation Stand Down of Rhode Island

Pawtucket Central Falls Development

Progreso Latino Inc.

Project Weber/RENEW

Providence Community Health Centers Inc.

Providence Housing Authority

ReFocus Inc.

Refugee Development Center

Rhode Island Community Food Bank

Smith Hill Community Development Corp.

The Collective

The College Crusade of Rhode Island

The Groden Network

Tri-County Community Action Agency

Westbay Community Action

Women’s Resource Center

Young Voices

