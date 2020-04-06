Nonprofits receive additional $2.4M in grants from COVID-19 Response Fund

PROVIDENCE – An additional $2.4 million in grants were awarded April 3 to 49 local nonprofits by the United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Foundation through the organizations’ COVID-19 Response Fund, the foundation announced Monday.
The grants were issued over the course of two additional rounds April 3 after the March 27 initial round in which 27 nonprofits received $1.2 million in support from the fund. The response fund was established March 17 to help local nonprofit organizations provide basic needs to Rhode Islanders during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. To date, the fund has raised $5.8 million.
Nonprofits received between $10,000 and $75,000 in this latest round of grantmaking, the foundation said, to help nonprofits provide food, housing and health care. In addition, the foundation said funding was awarded for medical supplies to assist care providers.
The organizations that received the funds in the latest rounds are:
- Alliance to Mobilize Our Resistance
- Amos House
- Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center
- Blackstone Valley Community Health Care
- Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center
- Capital Good Fund
- CareLink Inc.
- Child & Family
- Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic
- College Visions
- Community Action Partnership of Providence
- Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County
- Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island
- East Bay Community Action Program
- Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center
- Family Service of Rhode Island
- Genesis Center
- Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation
- Higher Ground International
- Hope Recovery Network Inc.
- Hope & Main
- James L. Maher Center
- John Clark Retirement Center
- Latino Public Radio
- Learning Community Charter School
- Mount Hope Neighborhood Association Inc.
- New Beginnings Inc.
- Newport Community School
- Newport Mental Health
- Nonviolence Institute
- Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
- Olneyville Neighborhood Association
- Operation Stand Down of Rhode Island
- Pawtucket Central Falls Development
- Progreso Latino Inc.
- Project Weber/RENEW
- Providence Community Health Centers Inc.
- Providence Housing Authority
- ReFocus Inc.
- Refugee Development Center
- Rhode Island Community Food Bank
- Smith Hill Community Development Corp.
- The Collective
- The College Crusade of Rhode Island
- The Groden Network
- Tri-County Community Action Agency
- Westbay Community Action
- Women’s Resource Center
- Young Voices
