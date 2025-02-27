North Providence man pleads guilty to setting fire to church

PROVIDENCE – A North Providence man who was arrested last year for allegedly setting fire to a historically Black church in the town has plead guilty in federal court to those charges.
Acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Sara M. Bloom announced Thursday that Kevin Colantonio, 36, plead guilty to one count each of malicious damage by means of fire and obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs. Colantonio, in a separate matter, also plead guilty to two assault counts after he doused human waste on two federal correctional officers while detained at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls for his original crime.
Colantonio was charged back in February 2024
as a result of an ongoing investigation into multiple fires set around the exterior of Shiloh Gospel Church on Charles Street in North Providence, fires that Colantonio allegedly set. Then-U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said the investigation collected multiple physical evidence, including surveillance footage allegedly showing Colantonio purchasing gasoline at a local gas station, walking toward the church and then away from it after the fires were started.
Collected evidence also included notebooks and writings with discriminatory phrases such as “burn churches down to the ground” and “gun everyone down who isn’t white,” Cunha said at the time.
Bloom says Colantonio is scheduled to be sentenced on May 27.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.