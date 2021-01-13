Northeast CPI rises 1.4% Y/Y

PROVIDENCE – The Northeast consumer price index increased 1.4% year over year in December, not seasonally adjusted, level with the national increase, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday.

Growth in CPI in the region was offset by declines in energy prices, transportation prices and apparel costs.

Food and beverage costs in the region increased 4% year over year, similar to a national rise of 3.8%.

Housing costs rose 1.9%, slower than the national rise of 2%.

Apparel costs declined 2.3% year over year, slower than the national decline of 3.9%.

Transportation costs declined 2.6% year over year, including a 12.8% decline in gasoline costs. National transportation costs declined 2.4% in that time.

Medical care costs increased 0.9% in the Northeast, slower than a national rise of 1.8%.

Recreation costs increased 2% year over year in the Northeast, faster than the national increase of 0.9%.

Education and communication costs rose 1.3% in the region, slower than the national rise of 2%.

Energy costs in the region declined 5.9% year over year, slower than the national decline of 7%.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.