Northeast consumer price index rises Y/Y in May

PROVIDENCE – The Northeast consumer price index increased by 0.6% year over year in May, faster than the national increase of 0.1%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.

Price growth in the region was offset by a decline in transportation, energy and apparel costs.

There was a 9.8% year-over-year decline in transportation costs, which included a 29.4% drop in gasoline prices. Energy prices also declined 16.5% in the Northeast, slower than a national decline of 18.9% over the year.

Apparel costs declined 7.4% year over year in the Northeast, slower than a 7.9% national decline.

Northeast CPI increases year over year in May:

Medical care costs rose 5.4% year over year in the region, faster than a national growth of 4.9%.

Recreation costs in the Northeast increased 5.1% year over year, faster than a national rise of 2.1%.

Food and beverage prices in the region increased at a 4.6% rate, compared with a 3.9% national increase.

Education and communication costs increased 2.7% over the year, while nationally, prices rose 1.6%.

Other goods and services costs rose 2.7% in the region year over year, just faster than a national rise of 2.4%.

Housing costs in the region increased 1.3% year over year, slower than the national increase of 2.1%.