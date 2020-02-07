Nuts n’ More recalls peanut spread

EAST PROVIDENCE – Nuts n’ More LLC is recalling more than 4,000 jars of its plain peanut spread because of potential listeria contamination, the R.I. Department of Health announced Friday.

The East Providence-based company says the spread was distributed in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine, along with a number of other states, as well as Canada and the United Kingdom.

A total of 4,143 16-ounce plastic jars of Plain Peanut Spread with expiration dates of March 4, 2021 are being recalled. The jars are stamped with Lot PB91, the company said.

A third-party laboratory detected potential listeria in the spread during routine testing. So far, no illnesses have been reported, officials said.

Customers who bought the spread are being asked to return it to its place of purchase for a refund.

Listeria can cause serious infections or death in the very young and old, and in people with weakened immune systems, according to the health department. The organism can cause stillbirths or miscarriages, as well. Healthy people who are infected may experience symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.