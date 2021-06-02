Ocean House Collective names Hirsch president and managing director

WESTERLY – Ocean House Collective has named Dant Hirsch president and managing director, the organization announced Wednesday.

Hirsch, who will begin on June 16, will succeed Daniel Hostettler in the role.

“I am excited and proud to be part of this esteemed hospitality organization,” said Hirsch in a statement. “I look forward to carrying on the tradition of service excellence, creativity, and the positive connection the Ocean House organization has with the local community.”

Hirsch has “extensive experience in luxury, Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond properties,” and most recently served as general manager of the New York property of Six Senses Hotels Resorts and Spas, according to Ocean House.

“Dant has the leadership track record, the creativity and the vision to successfully lead this extraordinary collection of properties and our associates,” according to a statement from Charles and Deborah Royce, who founded Ocean House Collection in 2010 with the redevelopment of Ocean House.

The Ocean House Collection includes Ocean House, Watch Hill Inn and Weekapaug Inn, all in Westerly, Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, located in Richmond, and Inn at Hastings Park in Lexington, Mass.