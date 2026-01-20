Ocean State 2026 still seeks funding for World Cup grant program

PROVIDENCE – With the 2026 FIFA World Cup less than six months away, the nonprofit Ocean State 2026 is still working to secure funding for its grant program aimed at maximizing tourism opportunities across Rhode Island during the matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., from June 13 to July 9. So far the nonprofit

Foxborough, Mass.,

However Kristen Adamo, president and CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, remains optimistic. She said the

“brings international energy to our waterfront, celebrates our region’s deep Portuguese heritage and supports our downtown businesses during one of the most significant global events of the decade.”

Diossa said The House of Portugal “brings together soccer, cultural pride, and economic opportunity that will showcase Providence and our state on an international stage.”

Chris Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may reach him at

Allen@pbn.com

.

PROVIDENCE – With the 2026 FIFA World Cup less than six months away, the nonprofit Ocean State 2026 is still working to secure funding for its grant program aimed at maximizing tourism opportunities across Rhode Island during the matches at Gillette Stadium infrom June 13 to July 9. So far the nonprofit has received around 40 pre-applications from various organizations, including municipalities, to the grant program, dubbed the “Rhode Island Summer of Soccer,” offering $1,000 to $500,000 for groups seeking to put on special events around the state. The nonprofit aims to raise a minimum of $500,000 for its “Rhode Island Summer of Soccer” initiative. Recipients are slated to be announced in March. In a joint statement Tuesday Elizabeth M. Tanner, former R.I. Secretary of Commerce and Ocean State 2026 executive director, and R.I. Treasury Secretary James Diossa, the nonprofit’s chairman, said the search for funding “is still ongoing and we are actively exploring public and private dollars.” “We have been in conversations with both the governor and the General Assembly about funding, but nothing is set in stone,” they said. “We hope to have updates in the coming weeks." As for potential public dollars, Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s recently released budget recommendation was limited to a $250,000 allocation for security expenses. A summary said that many of the operational costs are expected to be covered through federal grants and sponsorship reimbursements. Messages to McKee’s office were not immediately returned. Estimates suggest the influx of tourists could generate more than $300 million in economic impact for the Rhode Island, which will need approximately $4 million to $5 million to maximize tourism opportunities from the up to 1 million visitors to the region and the more than 400,000 visitors expected to travel through the Providence metro area during the tournament. Meanwhile Boston 26, the official nonprofit organizing events in Massachusetts, is facing challenges trying to meet its goal of $100 million in sponsorships. So far, local companies have pledged only about $20 million while the Meet Boston tourism bureau has committed $5 million. Plus, the location of the official FIFA FanFest that will serve as the primary public event has yet to be selected. A report to the Massachusetts’ legislature released earlier this month from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security cited multiple funding challenges, “planning obstacles”and “several unknowns.” Massachusetts is eligible for $46 million in federal reimbursements but allocations and accountability for World Cup events "are still being negotiated and understood," according to the report, which identified what it called an "unusual payment structure" that requires local agencies to advance funds from their own budgets before seeking federal reimbursement.next 30 days “is going to be a big one for World Cup activity.” For example, the organization expects that Bryant University will be selected as a base camp and winners of the FIFA tickets lottery will be notified sometime next month. “We should see a burst of hotel booking activity after those notifications,” said Adamo, adding that the bureau is now partnering with the state’s tourism marketing arm and OS2026 on international advertising, signage and wayfinding materials, visitor outreach, and infrastructure needs for large-scale events. Last week the Providence Board of Park Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with WeGotSoccer to transform Waterplace Park Pavilion into PUMA’s House of Portugal from May 1 to August 1, featuring match viewings, celebrity appearances, and retail offerings from by WeGotSoccer and PUMA, according to a city press release. Mayor Brett P. Smiley said the MOU was reached “in partnership” with Ocean State 2026 and the site