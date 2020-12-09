Ocean State Job Lot partners with Trinity Rep to help R.I. Food Bank

PROVIDENCE – North Kingstown-based retail company Ocean State Job Lot has become another partner for Trinity Repertory Company to help the nonprofit theater company and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

Trinity Rep said that Job Lot has committed to matching the second $60,000 in monetary gifts contributed to Trinity Rep by the public with an equivalent donation of food. This follows a similar contribution from the Rhode Island Foundation to support both Trinity Rep and the food bank.

The contributions will be made between now and New Year’s Eve, during the period when Trinity Rep is producing “A Christmas Carol” virtually this year in lieu of having live audiences due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Addressing food insecurity is a core initiative for the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation. The opportunity to support both missions at the same time gives us great pleasure,” said Job Lot co-owner and CEO Marc Perlman in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Trinity Rep said the public can participate in donating to the theater by visiting the nonprofit’s website or texting “SCROOGE” to 44-321.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.