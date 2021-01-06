Ocean State Job Lot provides substantial food, supplies for Family Service of R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Family Service of Rhode Island was the beneficiary of a large supply and food donation from Ocean State Job Lot just before the holidays.

For Family Service’s Be Safe Program, Job Lot provided the nonprofit with seven pallets of dry food weighing a total of 8,500 pounds; 15,000 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer; and 15,000 packs of sanitizing wipes. The donations, Job Lot said, will provide basic needs for families struggling to access such items during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of Ocean State Job Lot. This comes at a really critical moment for us as a community in our fight to make a real impact against the spread of the virus,” said Margaret Holland McDuff, CEO of Family Service of Rhode Island, in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

