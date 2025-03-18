Officials celebrate opening of Track 15 Food Hall

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – Track 15 Food Hall is now officially open for business.

Federal and state officials on Tuesday celebrated the opening of the highly anticipated,

18,500-square-foot

food hall at One Union Station.

The

food hall features seven distinctive eateries: Dolores, specializing in Mexican food; Dune Brothers, which will have seafood and a raw bar; Giusto, serving Italian food; Mother Pizzeria, serving pizza; Little Chaska, serving Indian food; There, There, serving burgers and sandwiches; and Tolia, serving

Middle Eastern and Anatolian cuisine.

“It is world class,” Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley said of the eatery at its grand opening. “The restaurants inside, the cuisines that you’ll enjoy inside are world class.”

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Democratic U.S. Sens.

The food’s hall’s name, Track 15,

is a nod to Union Station’s earliest days as the hub of southeastern New England’s transportation network, supporting the machinery, textile and jewelry industries that fueled the growth and future of Providence. Built in 1898, the original Union Station consisted of 14 intercity rail lines and operated until 1986, when the smaller Amtrak station was created.

The facility has

indoor and outdoor seating for approximately 600 patrons, an entertainment venue and a 10,000-square-foot plaza for outdoor seating and special events.

The food hall’s developer, Christopher Marsella, president of Marsella Development Corp., said in January the facility will cost $25 million to build, funded through the developers and other investors, as well as a $1 million grant from the Rebuild Rhode Island Tax Credit Program.

Plans for Track 15 were first announced in 2021, when the food hall was expected to open by summer 2022.

But the opening was delayed due to supply chain issues as a result of the COVID-19-pandemic, as well as structural issues in the historic building, Marsella said.

Track 15 is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit

www.track15RI.com

.

Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, U.S. Reps. Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, members of the Providence City Council, project partners and members of the community were also in attendance. “Track 15 presents a unique economic development opportunity for downtown Providence, and R.I. Commerce [Corp.] is proud to support it," said R.I. Secretary of Commerce Elizabeth M. Tanner. "Located within the historic Union Station, this culinary hub will showcase local chefs and food entrepreneurs, offering diverse and exciting dining options that further solidify Rhode Island’s reputation as a premier culinary destination.”“We are so grateful to the city of Providence, the state of Rhode Island, the restaurateurs who took a big leap of faith in their commitment to this project, and all our partners for bringing our vision to reality,” Marsella said. “We are thrilled with the results and we hope Track 15 has a lasting impact on our community for many years to come.”