Officials hail $27M in federal funding for Mt. Hope Bridge improvements 

BRISTOL – State, local and federal officials on Thursday gathered at the base of the Mount Hope Bridge to celebrate the $27 million federal funding that has been secured to date for “major updates” to the historic structure which they say will help extend the life of the bridge by 50 to 75 years.

The state's congressional delegation had already provided a $10 million earmark to support the installation of a dehumidification system on the bridge’s steel wires, cables and anchors. An additional $17 million in funding will come from the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient and Cost-Saving Transportation [PROTECT] grant program, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed in 2021.

Opened in 1929 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the two-lane wire cable suspension bridge carries approximately 19,000 vehicles daily between Bristol and Portsmouth on Aquidneck Island, according to

Lori Silveira, Executive Director of the R.I. Bridge and Turnpike Authority, who vowed a "n

ew era of maintenance of RIBTA assets" from the agency.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said

the funding was vital in ensuring the bridge would continue to be operational.

"It is a work of industrial art. And it would have been not only an economic catastrophe but a symbolic catastrophe for Rhode Island if we were to lose it,” he said.

Whitehouse, a senior member of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, was instrumental in the creation of the program.

RITBA previously estimated that the dehumidification system for the bridge’s cables and anchorages will be completed by 2028 and cost about $35 million.

"

Father time is undefeated,” said U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I. “This is an example of good stewardship of public dollars.”

"It is a vital connection to Aquidneck Island," she said. "I often talk to people whose lives are on both sides of this bridge. And they worry about its age. We all do."Congressional leaders were confident state transportation officials would breathe new life into the almost century-old bridge.