Olneyville N.Y. System eatery to be acquired by Heritage Restaurant Group

By
-
OLNEYVILLE NEW YORK SYSTEM INC.'S Providence and Cranston locations were acquired by Newport-based Heritage Restaurant Group. / COURTESY OLNEYVILLE NEW YORK SYSTEM INC.

PROVIDENCE – A Newport-based restaurant group will add one of the state’s preeminent hot wiener establishments to its portfolio. Heritage Restaurant Group on Tuesday announced it will acquire Olneyville New York System Inc. from the Stevens family, which has owned the restaurant for close to a century. Terms of the sale were not disclosed and

