Olneyville New York System to auction 1954 neon sign to support R.I. Food Bank

PROVIDENCE – A local restaurant institution is auctioning off a bit of its history to help support the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
In a recent Facebook post, Olneyville New York Systems Inc. announced that it is putting up its original 1954 neon sign for up for auction on Feb. 5 on the eBay for Charity site. The auction will list six items, five pieces of the original “New York System” sign and a single framed “Hot Weiners” sign. All proceeds collected from the sign’s sales will go directly to the food bank.
Olneyville New York System says the original sign was taken down in 2021 to be renovated. However, it was determined that the sign’s condition was beyond repair, the restaurant said, leading to a new sign being installed in 2022.
The restaurant said the sign pieces will be listed for local pickup, but can be shipped if needed at the winning bidders’ expense. The restaurant also has a web link directing the public to the auction that will be shared on its social media accounts on Feb. 5.
