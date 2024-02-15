Olneyville New York System’s sign auction raises $27K for R.I. food bank

Updated at 12:05 p.m.

By
-
OLNEYVILLE NEW YORK SYSTEM INC.'S sign auction raised $27,092 in support of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. / COURTESY OLNEYVILLE NEW YORK SYSTEM INC.
PROVIDENCE – When he decided to put the restaurant’s historic 1954 neon sign up for auction to support the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Olneyville New York System Inc. owner Greg Stevens did not know what response from the community he would see. As he watched online the numbers for the sign go up and

