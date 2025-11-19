OpenDoors opens expanded emergency shelter in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET – OpenDoors officially opened a new emergency shelter on Cumberland Street earlier this month.

The facility has 50 beds and provides access to a year-round emergency shelter for the homeless population, which is especially vital during the winter months.

“This project builds on the work we have done over the past several months at our previous Woonsocket site,” said Nick Horton, co-executive director of OpenDoors. “It allows us to continue providing safe, stable emergency shelter and supportive services for Woonsocket residents who might otherwise be without a place to stay, especially as we head into the winter.”

OpenDoors’ previous 40-bed facility was located on Clinton Street, which had been operating since August. With 10 additional beds and expanded space, the new location allows OpenDoors to serve more Woonsocket residents in need.

Most residents from the Clinton Street site have already moved into the new facility on Cumberland Street, ensuring continuity during the transition from homelessness into permanent housing.

The new shelter will remain under contract through the end of September 2026 and was the result of a partnership between OpenDoors, the R.I. Executive Office of Housing and the city.

