Opinion: Yes on Question 2 to support clean water, climate resilience, green jobs

Turning the faucet on for a cold drink of water or for a shower in the morning. Something so routine we don’t even think about it. Yet behind that simple, everyday action is billions of dollars in critical infrastructure that must constantly be maintained and upgraded to deliver safe, clean drinking water to Rhode Island’s households.

Playing in the sand and going for a swim at one of the Ocean State’s spectacular beaches. This is what we do. We’re Rhode Islanders. But again, this routine joy that we take for granted is protected by a network of wastewater treatment infrastructure that prevents wastewater from spoiling our precious Narragansett Bay, rivers, streams, and drinking water sources.

These clean and safe water infrastructure assets must be continually invested in, and made more resilient, so they can deliver the reliable drinking water and ecological benefits Rhode Island’s households and our environment depend on.

Voting Yes on Question 2, the Beach, Clean Water and Green Bond, will approve $74 million for environmental and recreation projects across Rhode Island. Included in that total is $15 million for the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank to help ensure that our state’s network of drinking and wastewater infrastructure is maintained and upgraded so it can continue to protect our most essential resource – water. It will also mean approving $7 million for the infrastructure bank to invest in climate-resilience projects in our communities so they are bettered prepared for the effects of climate change.

- Advertisement -

The $15 million included in Question 2 for our clean and safe drinking water infrastructure programs will unlock an additional $75 million in federal funds, which in turn will attract private-sector capital and enable us to provide grants and below-market-interest-rate loans totaling $150 million to $250 million for projects that help maintain the state’s water infrastructure. These grants and loans will save our cities, towns and ratepayers tens of millions of dollars in lower interest-rate costs versus other financing options.

These loans and grants will be earmarked for projects to improve the operation of wastewater treatment facilities and drinking water plants while making them more resilient and energy efficient. Past grants have addressed contaminated wells in our communities and the remediation of lead water mains. They have also funded projects to manage stormwater runoff while creating green spaces in blighted, urban neighborhoods.

Examples of such projects include a new natural-grass sports field in Central Falls that mitigates stormwater runoff into the Blackstone River while providing increased recreation space. Extending water main service to the Harrisville neighborhood in Burrillville where water wells had become contaminated. A $60 million below-market-rate loan to build a new drinking water plant at a resilient location in Woonsocket. And a $20 million loan for the modernization and increased resiliency of a wastewater treatment facility in Warren to improve the water quality in Narragansett Bay.

Question 2 also includes $7 million for the infrastructure bank to further invest in our Municipal Resilience Program. This program assists our cities and towns in the development of strategies and prioritized projects to increase their resiliency to climate change and severe weather events. To date, 200 projects with an estimated cost of $130 million have been identified. Resiliency projects include green infrastructure to mitigate stormwater runoff up and down Narragansett Bay, coastal restoration in East and West Bay, and dam repairs in Portsmouth.

Approving this $7 million investment in the infrastructure bank’s Municipal Resilience Program will allow us to serve more municipalities, attract outside capital and accelerate projects that make our communities more resilient to climate change while lowering the cost of recovery from severe weather events.

These clean and safe drinking water infrastructure and municipal resiliency projects catalyze the creation of good-paying jobs for our skilled tradesmen and women, grow our green economy and make Rhode Island an even better place to live, work and play. Please vote Yes on Question 2.

Jeffrey R. Diehl is the Executive Director and CEO of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.