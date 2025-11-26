Organizers hail second annual BlueTIDE tech demonstration as a success

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Organizers hailed the commencement of BlueTIDE, saying the annual, high-impact technology demonstration event hosted by 401 Tech Bridge in collaboration with the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation has turned the state’s waters into a testing ground for dual-use technologies.

This year’s event attracted more than 50 companies showcasing innovations that strengthen national security and support coastal economies.

“This is more than a demo. It’s a glimpse into how real-world collaboration and innovation can change how we understand, protect and operate in the ocean,” said Christian Cowan, executive director of the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation.

The event included a Northeast Tech Bridge Prize Challenge featuring 18 companies competing in areas such as autonomous vehicles and resilient communications.

- Advertisement -

The four winners – FORCYS, HAVOCAI, JAIA Robotics and Silixa – each received $50,000 to further their innovative endeavors. New awards this year acknowledged exceptional demonstrations, highlighting the wide array of maritime technologies – from seabed mapping vessels to resilient communication systems.

Data gathered at BlueTIDE contributes to an expanding archive of Rhode Island’s ocean intelligence, which is crucial for both national security and economic stability. Comprehensive ocean data is essential for maintaining coastal security, improving shipping efficiency and protecting the environment.

BlueTIDE has revitalized companies such as RoboBuoy, fostering partnerships and driving product sales. United Kingdom-based Zelim showcased a highly effective artificial intelligence detection system, while LevantaTech presented an innovative sea-launched aerial drone aiming to consolidate capabilities across various domains.

The coalition behind BlueTIDE has initiated efforts like SmartBay, reinforcing Rhode Island’s position as a leader in the blue economy, which supports more than 36,000 jobs and generates around $5 billion annually.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.