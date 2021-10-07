Ortho Rhode Island Announces Dr. Josef Fields as Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialist

Josef Fields, DO has joined the orthopedics team at Ortho Rhode Island as a board-certified physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist for a variety of orthopedic conditions, including non-surgical treatment for neck and back pain. Prior to joining Ortho Rhode Island, Dr. Fields helped build and expand Newport Hospital’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation department, working in both the outpatient and inpatient setting. He is now accepting patients at Ortho Rhode Island’s state-of-the-art Warwick Campus.