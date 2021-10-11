Ortho Rhode Island surgeons use balloon implant for shoulder surgery

WARWICK – Surgeons at Ortho Rhode Island Surgery Center recently performed a shoulder procedure that the practice says is the first of its kind in the state.

Dr. Winslow Alford and Dr. Michael Bradley used a Stryker InSpace balloon implant on a patient suffering from an irreparable rotator cuff tear.

The procedure, recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration, is designed to improve shoulder motion and function without sutures or fixed devices. It is also less invasive and shorter than traditional rotator cuff surgeries.

“With a long successful clinical history of over 10 years and 29,000-plus balloons implanted outside the U.S., we are excited to bring this technology to our patients and provide a new surgical option to address challenging massive irreparable rotator cuff tears,” Alford said.

Stryker InSpace procedures are performed on an outpatient basis at the Ortho Rhode Island Surgery Center.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.