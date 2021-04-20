Ortho Rhode Island Welcomes Dr. David N. Vegari as Hip and Knee Specialist

David N. Vegari, MD has joined the Orthopedics team at Ortho Rhode Island. Dr. Vegari is a fellowship-trained surgeon with a focus on reconstruction of the hip and knee in adults, including total hip and knee replacement, partial knee replacement, and revision hip and knee replacement. He also specializes in non-operative management of the hip and knee, arthroscopic knee surgery, and fracture care. He is now accepting patients at Ortho Rhode Island’s Providence office, and at Ortho Rhode Island’s new state-of-the-art campus at 300 Crossings Blvd. in Warwick.

