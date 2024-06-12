OSHEAN announces partnerships with Cisco, Cloudflare

PROVIDENCE – Broadband access coalition OSHEAN Inc. is expanding its existing partnership with Cisco Systems Inc. and forging new ties with Cloudflare Inc., the Rhode Island broadband access coalition announced at its annual member forum this week.

Under the expanded partnership, San Jose, Calif.-based Cisco will provide OSHEAN with its Thousand Eyes Digital Experience Assurance IP and cloud software. This technology will support OSHEAN’s operations, as well as those of individual coalition members.

The software will support OSHEAN with “a wide array of applications in our member community, from extremely high bandwidth research traffic, to e-sports gaming, to SaaS [software as a service] and cloud applications with very specific latency, [to] security and resiliency demands,” OSHEAN CEO David Marble said in a statement. “Our objective is not only to have the right routing infrastructure, but offer tool sets to provide visibility to the intelligence that describes the real-time and historical behavior of those applications across our network.”

In another development, OSHEAN will partner with San Francisco-based Cloudflare, which will provide OSHEAN and its membership with additional cybersecurity software.

- Advertisement -

“Our member environments need sophisticated defenses against these persistent threats,” Marble said. “The more we can automate and defend against volumetric attacks on behalf of the entire membership, the better.”

OSHEAN, which recently moved from its longtime home in North Kingstown to a new headquarters in Warwick, held the forum as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.