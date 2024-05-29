OSHEAN relocates to Warwick

WARWICK – OSHEAN Inc., a nonprofit focused on improving internet access through innovative technology and infrastructure strategies, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new headquarters.

The nonprofit coalition, founded in 1999, includes universities, libraries, hospitals, government agencies, K-12 schools and other nonprofit groups focused on improving internet access.

Prior to the move, OSHEAN was headquartered in North Kingstown.

In a statement, OSHEAN CEO David Marble said that the organization is “thrilled to embark on this new journey” in Warwick.

- Advertisement -

“The strategic move allows us to be more centrally located with an expanded footprint to foster greater collaboration with our vibrant OSHEAN community,” Marble said.

The move comes at a time when the coalition, and the communities it serves, “sit at a new inflection point in digital transformation with cybersecurity, cloud migrations and artificial intelligence infiltrating our environments,” Marble added, noting that the Warwick headquarters will serve as “a central collaboration space” for the coalition’s membership.

OSHEAN will continue to mark its quarter-century milestone next month with its 25th Anniversary Member Forum, which will feature panels, breakout sessions and networking with industry leaders. The forum will take place on June 11 at 8 a.m. at Rhode Island College.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.