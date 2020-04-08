Over 10K file for PUA benefits in R.I.; UI claims pass 100K

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had 10,910 residents file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance on Tuesday, the first day the program was available, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

PUA is an unemployment benefits program for workers affected by COVID-19 that are not typically covered by traditional Unemployment Insurance, such as gig workers, contractors and the self-employed.

Meanwhile, UI filings due to COVID-19 in the state passed 100,000 Tuesday, reaching 103,644, a 4,118-filing increase day to day. All UI filings in the state since March 9 totaled 119,728.

Temporary Disability Insurance filings due to COVID-19 totaled 8,565 in Rhode Island as of Tuesday, an increase of 303 day to day. TDI claims since March 9 in the state totaled 14,925.

