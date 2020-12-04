PACE-RI board of directors announces 3 new members

PROVIDENCE – Three new members have joined the PACE Organization of Rhode Island’s board of directors. Candidus Nwakasi, Danielle Kopf and Jessica Mowry were all recently appointed to the board.

Nwakasi, a health care researcher and health policy expert, is an assistant professor in the health policy and management department at Providence College.

Kopf serves as an internal audit manager at The Beacon Mutual Insurance Co., and Mowry is an assistant director at the R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.

With a goal of reaching 500 participants over the next year and a half, the PACE-RI board of directors is focusing on growth to mirror the national PACE 2.0 initiative.

“We are so excited to welcome our newest board members to PACE,” said Kim Denny, board chair. “Their expertise and commitment to Rhode Island’s frail elders will elevate the board’s ability to serve PACE participants in many ways.”

PACE-RI is a health plan for people age 55 and older who want to remain at home while receiving care for complex or chronic health issues.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.