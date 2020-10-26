PACE-RI, Delta Dental team up to offer dental services in new center

EAST PROVIDENCE – Plans for a specialized dental center in PACE Organization of Rhode Island’s new flagship center are moving ahead thanks to the nonprofit’s partnership with Delta Dental of Rhode Island.

Designed with elder care in mind, the dental operatory will feature a vacuum system, air compressor and polishing system, X-ray capabilities, ultrasonic cleaner and an ultraviolet germicidal irradiation unit.

PACE-RI’s new $7.8 million center, which is double the size of its current center in Providence, is on track to open in East Providence in June 2021. A capital campaign seeking to raise $1 million to go toward work on the new building continues.

Access to dental services just for older patients will be a significant benefit for PACE’s members, all of whom are 55 or older, said Joan Kwiatkowski, CEO of PACE-RI.

- Advertisement -

“Having an on-site dental operatory has been on our wish list for a while and we are thrilled it will become a reality. We are very grateful to Delta Dental for their support and excited about the growing momentum and reach of our capital campaign,” Kwiatkowski said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.