PACE-RI expands services in Newport

NEWPORT – PACE Organization of Rhode Island has expanded its services in Newport, effective Jan. 19.

The nonprofit first reached the island in 2021, when it opened a day center in Newport. But after receiving authorization from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in January, nursing home eligible seniors now have access to PACE-RI’s full range of services, including occupational and physical therapy, behavioral health, primary care, dentistry and transportation services.

“We’re here to fill a gap in care,” said PACE CEO Joan Kwiatkowski. “Elders want to remain living at home and it’s more cost-effective to help them remain there. PACE makes that happen. It helps elders achieve their goal of remaining at home and gives caregivers the peace of mind that their loved ones are safe and well cared for in a holistic manner.

“Having a presence here means that elders don’t have to leave Aquidneck Island for care, and we know how important that is to people to have continuity and familiarity,” she added.

PACE-RI has four locations, in Westerly, Woonsocket, East Providence and Newport. The Newport location is at 309 Spring St. on the St. Clare Newport campus. Since opening its first clinic in 2005, it has served more than 1,500 people.

“We’re a health care umbrella at PACE,” said Newport Day Center Director Jennifer Young. “We treat our participants like family, picking them up, coordinating care, providing meals and opportunities to socialize before returning them home. We will even help at home if someone needs assistance with activities of daily living. It’s our goal to keep elders in a familiar, loving environment and to allow their caregivers the opportunity to attend to their own appointments and work. We’re the care providers, their driver, medical coordinator and gerontology expert so that you, as a caregiver, don’t need to be.”

