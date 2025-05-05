PACE-RI opens reminiscence therapy room for those with mild dementia

EAST PROVIDENCE – PACE Organization of Rhode Island recently unveiled a reminiscence therapy room to support those with dementia.

Reminiscence therapy helps elders, especially those with mild to moderate dementia, recall and share past experience. The experience of the room and corresponding activities are meant to encourage well-being and social connection.

Reminiscence therapy is available to PACE participants, including 129 Providence residents, who are provided transportation to attend the day center and clinic. The therapy is part of the health care and social services offered by the organization to help nursing home-eligible older adults live safely and independently at home.

The room has two sections: one is modeled after a 1960s living room with mid-century clocks, wallpaper and a clear vinyl covered couch. The other area looks like a game room and den from the 1960s with wood paneling.

- Advertisement -

“Nearly 40% of PACE participants have some form of dementia. The renovated space is a sanctuary for them, and the new programs promote better quality of life through technology and reminiscence therapy.,” said PACE-RI, chief operating officer Suzanne Balassone.

The room also has several technologies:

The OM Interactive Mobii Multi Touch Table, which is a tabletop and projector with games, music, social activities and memory tools. It also encourages physical activity as an average 30 minute session includes 550 moves, according to PACE-RI.

Bubble wall, meant to encourage visual tracking and auditory awareness and reduce agitation for those with advanced dementia.

iN2L, is a standing touchscreen system used in more than 2,000 elder care communities in the U.S. It offers content to support cognitive health.

A fish tank for relaxation and reduced anxiety

Aromatherapy diffusers to engage the sense of smell and trigger positive moods

Joy for All companion pets, these are lifelike robotic cats, dogs and birds that simulate real animals and reduce loneliness

Moxie, a small artificial intelligence robot to offer companionship and conversation for those with mild to moderate dementia.

The technologies and room were funded through grants from the Simon W. Wardwell Foundation and the Harriet Ballou Charitable Foundation.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.