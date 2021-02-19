Pandemic magnifies mall woes

By
-
CLARKS, A SHOE STORE chain that's had a location at Providence Place mall for 22 years, is shutting down that store permenantly this month. / BN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the consumer shift to online shopping, and the strain is being felt more acutely at mall retailers because of their indoor locations and difficulty in establishing features such as curbside pickup for customers looking to avoid mingling with other shoppers. “Malls have been in trouble for years. This is not…
You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR