Pandemic relief programs still have aid available

By
-
CHANGING NEEDS: Laurie White, president of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, says business grants should be targeted differently as challenges for businesses shift over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
CHANGING NEEDS: Laurie White, president of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, says business grants should be targeted differently as challenges for businesses shift over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses in the hard-hit arts and hospitality industries were forced to shutter. But drawing from state grant funding, Brooklyn Coffee Tea & Guest House LLC event space and Blaze Smith Hill restaurant expanded. The funding – a $10,000 R.I. Commerce Corp. grant and a $5,050 Hospitality, Arts & Tourism grant…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today. Hurry, in honor of our 35th anniversary, you can get 35% off a one-year print + digital subscription.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display