Panel: Offering flexible workplace is now a must

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

From an employer perspective, the labor market may appear to be in poor shape as many fear the U.S. is nearing, or is already in, a recession, says Matthew Weldon, director of the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. But according to some data, the hiring difficulties many companies are experiencing have a bright side,…