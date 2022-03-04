Partner with competitors

By
-
In 2016, Kaitlyn Szczupak took over S&S Transmissions and Auto Repair Inc., after her father, Scott, died unexpectedly. Looking to expand the business, she moved it from Portsmouth to Tiverton in 2019.  / PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
In 2016, Kaitlyn Szczupak took over S&S Transmissions and Auto Repair Inc., after her father, Scott, died unexpectedly. Looking to expand the business, she moved it from Portsmouth to Tiverton in 2019.  / PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
Kaitlyn Szczupak | S&S Transmissions and Auto Repair Inc. owner One aspect of successfully expanding and growing a business that may be overlooked is creating relationships with other businesses in your field. When moving my business from one location to another, here’s what helped me get started building good relationships: • Introduce yourself. Find other businesses…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR