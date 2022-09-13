Partners purchase Hayes & Sherry commercial real estate firm

PROVIDENCE – One of the region’s leading full-service commercial real estate brokerage firms is changing owners.

Hayes & Sherry founding owners, Pete Hayes and Karl Sherry, announced Tuesday the firm has been sold to company partners Matt Fair, Bill Greene and Dave Lucivero.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We love what we do, but the timing was right to make this move and position Hayes & Sherry for a future that builds upon the foundation Pete and I have laid over these past three decades,” said Sherry, who started the firm with Hayes in 1990. “To our clients and our community, there are no outward changes or disruptions – it is business as usual as we continue to deliver impeccable service to our clients here in Rhode Island and beyond.”

The firm has grown its property portfolio from 500,000 square feet to nearly 10 million square feet today. Its services include commercial leasing, tenant representation, investment sales, property investment analysis, land development, retail consultation and more. Hayes & Sherry’s client roster includes FedEx, Citizens Bank, Amazon, Ventas, Wexford, Johnson & Wales University, FM Global, IGT, Chase Bank, CVS, Blue Cross and New York Life.

“To have this opportunity is exciting for all of us – Hayes & Sherry enjoys a rich history and we’re looking forward to writing the next chapter,” said Matt Fair. “As a team, and that absolutely includes Pete and Karl, it is impossible to overstate the expertise and experience we bring to the table to help clients capitalize on an ever-changing market. It’s seamless how we’ve moved forward without missing a beat.”

Hayes & Sherry is a member of the Cushman & Wakefield alliance, a leading international commercial real estate services firm with more than 50,000 employees across 60 countries.