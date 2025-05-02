Pawtucket expanding e-bike/e-scooter pilot program in advance of RIFC stadium opener

PAWTUCKET – The city is increasing its two-wheel transportation option for area residents just in time for one of the busiest sporting weekends the city – and the state, for that matter – has seen in quite some time.
City officials announced Friday that it’s expanding its electric scooter pilot program with e-bike and scooter company SPIN in advance of Rhode Island FC’s Saturday home opener
at Centreville Bank Stadium. The expanded pilot program, which seeks to reduce traffic congestion and enhance accessibility, will allow SPIN to increase its fleet by up to 100 additional scooters and 50 more e-bikes during high-traffic weekends and city-wide events, the city says.
Scooters and e-bikes will be available 24 hours a day through Aug. 31. The overall program has been extended through Dec. 31, officials say, with the city potentially renewing the partnership through 2026.
“This expansion meets people where they are with flexible ways to move around the city,” said Chris Crawley, the city’s public works director, in a statement. “SPIN has been a great partner, and we are glad to work with them to implement this agreement.”
The announcement comes not long after the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced its respective partnership with Rhode Island FC by offering free shuttle bus service from parking areas to the new 10,500-seat venue
.
Saturday will mark the first professional sporting event in the city since the end of the Pawtucket Red Sox’s 2019 season. Plus, Centreville Bank Stadium will host three additional sporting events in its first week of operation.
[caption id="attachment_494324" align="alignright" width="471"]
RHODE ISLAND FC'S home opener on Saturday at Centreville Bank Stadium will mark the first professional sporting event held in Pawtucket since the end of the Pawtucket Red Sox's 2019 season. / PBN FILE PHOTO / JAMES BESSETTE[/caption]
Along with the home opener, the Boston Banshees of the Women’s Elite Rugby league will play May 4
. Then, Rhode Island FC will host Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution
in U.S. Open Cup play on May 7, followed by a home tilt with Monterey Bay FC on May 10.
Also, the newly named stadium
will host the 2025 Major League Rugby Championship game
in June.
Rhode Island FC is encouraging public transportation, rideshare or bike and scooters as options to get to the stadium due to limited parking available. Bike racks are available around the stadium at the users’ own risk, the club says. E-bikes and scooters can be rented via the SPIN app
.
The club also strongly recommends fans to purchase parking for events, including Saturday’s home opener, in advance through Rhode Island FC’s website
to guarantee themselves space.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.