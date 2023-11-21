Convention bureau launches Buy Local RI campaign

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau on Tuesday kicked off the annual Buy Local RI campaign that encourages shoppers to support local businesses during the holiday season.

Originally launched by the Rhode Island Foundation in 2014 and turned over to the PWCVB in 2020, the campaign runs from December to February. It is supported by numerous community partners, including Dave’s Fresh Marketplace and BankNewport.

“For the past three years the [convention bureau] has collaborated with the Rhode Island Foundation on this campaign and we are grateful that they have entrusted us with the brand,” said Kristen Adamo, CEO and president of the PWCVB. “Buy Local RI has a rich history of helping our local businesses and boosting our local economy. Shopping locally also means supporting the families that own these businesses.”

The convention bureau will spearhead this year’s campaign with a targeted marketing plan that includes advertising, social media and in-store promotions.

“Shopping and dining locally has the potential to pay off in a big way. As these companies flourish, they will put people to work,” said David N. Cicilline, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation. “But supporting local shops does more than just create jobs. Thriving local businesses support Little Leagues, sponsor fun runs for charity, donate to [parent teacher organizations] and all the other little things that make our state a true community.”

To help shoppers think outside the box, the bureau has collaborated with other tourism regions in Rhode Island to compile a list of “100 Ways to Buy Local RI” with suggestions from all corners of the state.

“We are fortunate to have a diverse array of small businesses right in our backyards, no matter where you live,” said Christine Walsh Phillips, senior director of community affairs for the PWCVB. “From Woonsocket to Westerly, you’ll find ways to support locally owned businesses.”