PBN again named ‘Newspaper of the Year’ by NENPA

PROVIDENCE – For the fourth year in a row, Providence Business News has been recognized as “Newspaper of the Year” among specialty publications by the New England Newspaper & Press Association.

This year’s awards were announced on Thursday at the organization’s 2023 fall conference, held virtually.

PBN this year finished in a tie for first among specialty publications with Seven Days, based in Burlington, Vt.

Since 2010, PBN has been recognized as either “Newspaper of the Year” or as a distinguished runner-up for its print and digital publications 10 times in its category. This year, The New Boston Beacon, of New Boston, N.H., and Worcester Magazine, of Worcester, Mass., were named as distinguished runners-up in the specialty category.

According to NENPA, its newspaper of the year competition is unique in the industry in being judged by audience members. New England newspaper readers are appointed to evaluate the entries from a news-consumer point of view and decide which deserves the honor of being named “Newspaper of the Year.”

In July, PBN received two national journalism awards, including for being a top business publication, during The Alliance of Area Business Publishers’ 2023 Editorial Excellence Awards.

And in May, PBN received 15 awards, including for advertising and editorial general excellence, from NENPA. The same month the paper earned nine awards from the Rhode Island Press Association.

The Providence Journal was the only other Rhode Island-based publication recognized during Thursday’s annual conference.

Journal courts reporter Katie Mulvaney was named the 2023 AP Sevellon Brown New England Journalist of the Year.

The publication also received two Publick Occurrences awards for reports on Pawtucket’s nursing homes and on poor conditions in housing complexes owned by Pioneer Investments LLC. The award is given for outstanding individual and team effort during the competition’s 12-month period, which was June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023.