PBN announces 2022 Best Places to Work honorees

RPROVIDENCE – Sixty-nine honorees have been named by Providence Business News for its 2022 Best Places to Work Awards program.
Each of the companies and organizations recognized this year were judged based on human resources policies and completed confidential surveys of employees put together by Best Companies Group. The companies were also classified in four categories – Small employers, Midsize employers, Large employers and Enterprise employers – based on the companies’ employee counts in the region.
The honorees will be recognized June 8 for their efforts in a ceremony at Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick, where the company rankings in each category will be announced. Each honoree will also be profiled in a special section appearing in the June 10-23 print issue of PBN.
The 2022 Best Places to Work honorees (listed alphabetically) are:
Small employer category (15-49 employees in the region)
- Automated Business Solutions Inc.
- AVTECH Software Inc.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island
- Brave River Solutions Inc.
- Brokers’ Service Marketing Group II LLC, a division of Specialty Program Group
- Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance
- Compass IT Compliance LLC
- Connectivity Point Design & Installation
- DarrowEverett LLP
- Duffy & Sweeney Ltd.
- Envision Technology Advisors LLC
- IT Support RI
- KSA Marketing
- Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty
- Province Mortgage Associates Inc.
- Rhode Island Foundation
- Rhode Island Quality Institute
- RIKB Design Build
- Secure Future Tech Solutions
- South County Smiles
- Technology Advisory Group
Midsize employer category (50-149 employees in the region)
- Baystate Financial LLC
- CBIZ & MHM
- Citrin Cooperman
- Coastline EAP/RISAS
- Custom Computer Specialists
- DiSanto, Priest & Co.
- Edward Jones
- Hanna Instruments Inc.
- Hinckley Allen
- Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.
- Landings Management, LLC, dba Landings Real Estate Group
- Lockheed Architectural Solutions, Inc.
- Marasco & Nesselbush LLP
- Marcum LLP
- New England Construction
- Pariseault Builders Inc.
- Picerne Real Estate Group
- Providence Mutual
- Rhode Island Parent Information Network
- Rubius Therapeutics Inc.
- Sansiveri, Kimball & Co. LLP
- Shawmut Design and Construction
- Swarovski Optik North America
- The Town Dock
- Tockwotton on the Waterfront
- United Way of Rhode Island
- Vertikal6
- Westerly Community Credit Union
Large employer category (150-499 employees in the region)
- BankNewport
- Brown Medicine
- Children’s Friend & Services
- Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd.
- Dominion Diagnostics LLC
- Embrace Home Loans Inc.
- Gilbane Building Co.
- Navigant Credit Union
- Performance Physical Therapy
- R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.
- Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc.
- The Narragansett Bay Commission
Enterprise employer category (500 or more employees in the region)
- AAA Northeast
- Amgen Rhode Island
- Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island
- Providence Community Health Centers Inc.
- The Washington Trust Co.
- University Orthopedics Inc.
