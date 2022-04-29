PBN announces 2022 Best Places to Work honorees

RPROVIDENCE – Sixty-nine honorees have been named by Providence Business News for its 2022 Best Places to Work Awards program.

Each of the companies and organizations recognized this year were judged based on human resources policies and completed confidential surveys of employees put together by Best Companies Group. The companies were also classified in four categories – Small employers, Midsize employers, Large employers and Enterprise employers – based on the companies’ employee counts in the region.

The honorees will be recognized June 8 for their efforts in a ceremony at Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick, where the company rankings in each category will be announced. Each honoree will also be profiled in a special section appearing in the June 10-23 print issue of PBN.

Additional information for the event can be found on PBN.com.

- Advertisement -

The 2022 Best Places to Work honorees (listed alphabetically) are:

Small employer category (15-49 employees in the region)

Automated Business Solutions Inc.

AVTECH Software Inc.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island

Brave River Solutions Inc.

Brokers’ Service Marketing Group II LLC, a division of Specialty Program Group

Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance

Compass IT Compliance LLC

Connectivity Point Design & Installation

DarrowEverett LLP

Duffy & Sweeney Ltd.

Envision Technology Advisors LLC

IT Support RI

KSA Marketing

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty

Province Mortgage Associates Inc.

Rhode Island Foundation

Rhode Island Quality Institute

RIKB Design Build

Secure Future Tech Solutions

South County Smiles

Technology Advisory Group

Midsize employer category (50-149 employees in the region)

Baystate Financial LLC

CBIZ & MHM

Citrin Cooperman

Coastline EAP/RISAS

Custom Computer Specialists

DiSanto, Priest & Co.

Edward Jones

Hanna Instruments Inc.

Hinckley Allen

Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.

Landings Management, LLC, dba Landings Real Estate Group

Lockheed Architectural Solutions, Inc.

Marasco & Nesselbush LLP

Marcum LLP

New England Construction

Pariseault Builders Inc.

Picerne Real Estate Group

Providence Mutual

Rhode Island Parent Information Network

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Sansiveri, Kimball & Co. LLP

Shawmut Design and Construction

Swarovski Optik North America

The Town Dock

Tockwotton on the Waterfront

United Way of Rhode Island

Vertikal6

Westerly Community Credit Union

Large employer category (150-499 employees in the region)

BankNewport

Brown Medicine

Children’s Friend & Services

Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd.

Dominion Diagnostics LLC

Embrace Home Loans Inc.

Gilbane Building Co.

Navigant Credit Union

Performance Physical Therapy

R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.

Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc.

The Narragansett Bay Commission

Enterprise employer category (500 or more employees in the region)

AAA Northeast

Amgen Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island

Providence Community Health Centers Inc.

The Washington Trust Co.

University Orthopedics Inc.

Chisholm, Chisholm & Kilpatrick LLP and Navigant Credit Union are the partner sponsors for PBN’s 2022 Best Places to Work Awards program.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.