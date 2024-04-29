PBN announces 2024 Best Places to Work

PROVIDENCE – Sixty-seven honorees have been named by Providence Business News for its 2024 Best Places to Work Awards program.
Each company and organization recognized in this year’s program – now in its 19th year – was judged based on human resources policies and completed confidential surveys of employees put together by Best Companies Group. The companies were also classified in four categories based on the companies’ employee counts in the region – Small employers, Midsize employers, Large employers and Enterprise employers.
The honorees will be recognized June 6 for their efforts in a ceremony at Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick, where the company rankings in each category will be announced. Approximately 650 attendees attended last year’s event
Each honoree will also be profiled in a special section appearing in PBN's June 7-20 print edition.
The 2024 Best Places to Work honorees (listed alphabetically) are:
Small employer category (15-49 employees in the region)
Midsize employer category (50-149 employees in the region)
- Automated Business Solutions Inc.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island
- Brave River Solutions Inc.
- Building Enclosure Science LLC
- Compass IT Compliance LLC
- DarrowEverett LLP
- Duffy & Sweeney Ltd.
- Envision Technology Advisors
- Healthcentric Advisors
- New England Construction
- RIKB Design Build
- South County Smiles
- Zuzick Organization
Large employer category (150-499 employees in the region)
- Arden Engineering Constructors LLC
- Baystate Financial
- Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance
- CBIZ & MHM
- Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP
- Coastline EAP/ Rhode Island Student Assistance Services
- Custom Computer Specialists
- Delta Dental of Rhode Island
- DiSanto, Priest & Co.
- Edward D. Jones & Co. LP
- Greenwood Credit Union
- Grieco Toyota
- Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP
- JPS Construction & Design Inc.
- KPMG LLP
- LFI Inc.
- Marasco & Nesselbush LLP
- Marcum LLP
- Pariseault Builders Inc.
- Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP
- Rhode Island Parent Information Network Inc.
- Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corp.
- Sansiveri, Kimball & Co. LLP
- Shawmut Design and Construction
- Swarovski Optik North America
- Sweenor Builders Inc.
- The Providence Mutual Fire Insurance Co.
- The Town Dock
- Tides Family Services
- United Way of Rhode Island Inc.
- University of Rhode Island Foundation and Alumni Engagement
- Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc.
- Westerly Community Credit Union
Enterprise employer category (500 or more employees in the region)
- Beacon Mutual Insurance Co.
- Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, also known as BankFive
- BankNewport
- Centreville Bank
- Children’s Friend & Service
- Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd.
- Coastal1 Credit Union
- Embrace Home Loans Inc.
- Falvey Insurance Group
- Gilbane Inc.
- Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.
- Narragansett Bay Commission
- R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.
- Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc.
- AAA Northeast
- Amgen Rhode Island
- Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island
- Newport Restaurant Group
- The Washington Trust Co.
KPMG LLP is the presenting sponsor for PBN’s 2024 Best Places to Work Awards program. Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LLP, Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc., Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, AAA Northeast and Cox Communications Inc. are the partner sponsors. R1 Indoor Karting Inc. is a partner and gift sponsor.
