PBN announces Leaders & Achievers honorees

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News has announced 22 honorees for its 2021 Leaders & Achievers Awards program.

The individuals were selected for this year’s program – now in its third year – from multiple nominees based on their leadership, achievements and longstanding commitment to the business community. They were also recognized for their community service and mentoring efforts throughout the region.

Among the industries the honorees represent are the health care, nonprofit, financial services, higher education, public relations, real estate, legal, construction, manufacturing and hospitality sectors.

The honorees will be profiled in an upcoming special section as part of PBN’s Sept. 3-16 print issue. They will also be recognized at an in-person ceremony on Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Aldrich Mansion in Warwick.

The 2021 Leaders & Achievers honorees are (in alphabetical order):

Darlene Allen , Adoption Rhode Island, CEO and executive director

, Adoption Rhode Island, CEO and executive director Lisa Bergeron , AWE, chief visionary officer

, AWE, chief visionary officer William Bryan , Gilbane Building Co., principal

, Gilbane Building Co., principal Laura Calenda , Crossroads Rhode Island, chief marketing and philanthropy officer

, Crossroads Rhode Island, chief marketing and philanthropy officer Susan Colucci , Marriott Providence Downtown, controller

, Marriott Providence Downtown, controller Trudy Coxe , Preservation Society of Newport County, CEO

, Preservation Society of Newport County, CEO Susan Daly , Rhode Island Marine Trades Association/Composites Alliance, vice president of strategy

, Rhode Island Marine Trades Association/Composites Alliance, vice president of strategy Mike Falvey , Falvey Insurance Group, CEO and president

, Falvey Insurance Group, CEO and president Betty Galligan , Newberry Public Relations & Marketing Inc., president

, Newberry Public Relations & Marketing Inc., president Harold M. Horvat , Centreville Bank, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board

, Centreville Bank, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board Joan Kwiatkowski , PACE Organization of Rhode Island, CEO

, PACE Organization of Rhode Island, CEO Thomas Lawson , FM Global, chairman, CEO and president

, FM Global, chairman, CEO and president Virginia Magnan , HopeHealth, clinical director of the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center

, HopeHealth, clinical director of the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center Sylvia Maxfield , Providence College School of Business, dean

, Providence College School of Business, dean Lauren Motola-Davis , Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, managing partner

, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, managing partner Joseph R. Paolino Jr. , Paolino Properties LP, managing partner

, Paolino Properties LP, managing partner John J. Partridge , Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP, senior counsel

, Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP, senior counsel Leslie Pires , Care New England Pharmacy LLC, director of specialty pharmacy and 340B

, Care New England Pharmacy LLC, director of specialty pharmacy and 340B Dr. Philip Rizzuto , Philip R. Rizzuto, MD Ltd., owner

, Philip R. Rizzuto, MD Ltd., owner Elizabeth “Betty” Robson , JF Moran Inc., president

, JF Moran Inc., president Lucy Rose-Correia , Children’s Friend, chief of talent

, Children’s Friend, chief of talent Evan Smith, Discover Newport, CEO and president

Tickets may be purchased online. Additional information on the event may be found at PBN.com.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.