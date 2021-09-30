PBN Cybersecurity Summit to be held Oct. 7

PROVIDENCE – The PBN Cybersecurity Virtual Summit will be held on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The virtual summit, held in partnership with the Tech Collective, will provide information on the landscape of cybersecurity threats and advice for information technology professionals and business owners on securing networks perimeters and protecting sensitive company data in panel discussions and focused breakout sessions.

Tickets and more information on the event may be found online.

The first breakout session, designed for C-suite and security leaders, will focus on how to build a culture of shared responsibilities in an organization. The session will be moderated by PBN Editor Mike Mello and panelists will include Jason Albequerque, chief operating officer of Envision Technology Advisors; Jon Fredrickson, chief risk officer/corporate affairs, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island; Tony Faria, chief information security officer and security strategist for Consortium; and Cindy Lepore, vice president, client adviser, at Marsh McLennan.

Another breakout session, moderated by Eric Shorr, founder of Secure Tech Solutions, is designed for information, cybersecurity and network security professionals, with a focus on how to mitigate cybersecurity risks in a remote workforce. Panelists include Linn F. Freedman, chair of the data privacy and cybersecurity team at Robinson & Cole LLP; Dan Andrea, partner, director of information systems of Kahn Litwin, Renza & Co.; Anthony Siravo, vice president, chief information security officer, Lifespan Corp.; and John Sullivan, executive vice president, director of digital technology strategy for Bank Newport.

The summit’s closing session “Zero Trust Framework,” will feature Todd Knap, founder and CEO of Envision Technology Advisors, on what the security concept is and what it means for organizations.

Closing remarks will be given by Mike Tetreault, cybersecurity adviser for Rhode Island, region 1 – New England, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The summit’s presenting sponsor is Envision Technology Advisors LLC and partner sponsors include Cox, MarshMcLennan Agency, Robinson & Cole, Roger Williams University Cybersecurity, and SecureFuture Tech Solutions.