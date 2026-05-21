PBN earns 2 national awards for business reporting from AABP

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Providence Business News earned two national awards, including first place for explanatory journalism, during The Alliance of Area Business Publishers’ 2026 editorial awards ceremony held here on May 19.

Former PBN staff writer Katie Castellani took top “Gold” honors among medium-sized publications for her cover story headlined: PRIMARY DUTIES: Nurse practitioners playing bigger role as doctors disappear.

Judges from the University of Missouri School of Journalism called it, “A masterful story that takes readers, layer by layer, through the complexities of the dynamic relationship between medicine and state policy even at the micro level. What starts as an examination of nurse practitioners providing an increasing amount of primary-care medicine quickly delves into larger statewide labor trends, educational and financial structures, and state policy responses.”

Staff writer Matthew McNulty was also honored, with a “Silver” second-place award for his cover story headlined: Meet the Makers: DaRosas weaving an impactful legacy in Pawtucket.

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Judges called it a “gem of a story [that] offers a tactile, behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to keep a family business alive even as the United States has lost tens of thousands of manufacturing jobs. Thanks to strong writing, the reader can visualize the process of making textiles and understand how critical their manufacture is to the local community and even nation.”

This year’s awards are for work published in 2025. Last year PBN earned four awards from AABP, including top honors as the best business publication in its class.

In March, PBN earned nine awards, including for general excellence, from the New England Newspaper & Press Association.